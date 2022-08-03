Innovative educational metaverse called the ‘aniverse’ is 25 per cent complete

Creative Digital Living executive chairman and co-founder Pitchyen Hongpakdee said the aniverse is being developed under a four-phase plan.

The educational metaverse plan, which went into operation in January, will run until December next year. The development is currently in the second phase spanning July to December this year.

The company has cooperated with universities to enable 500,000 lecturers and students to access the metaverse, Pitchyen said.

“We believe that in the future we can find a way to attract dropouts and low-income students back to school in the digital world,” he said.

The partnership with xChain will help reduce transaction fees in the metaverse, making the community as perfect as possible and creating opportunities for all users, Pitchyen added.