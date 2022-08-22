Why Digital Twins are powering the shift to metaverse for business

"The metaverse has already happened, and it is expanding," said Anothai, regional director for US-based Dell Technologies.

Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that the fast-growing metaverse market will be worth US$783.3 billion (28 trillion baht) by 2024. Not surprisingly, businesses ranging from large corporations to SMEs are looking for a slice of this market, and the Thai private sector is no exception.

Anothai said cloud technology will be key to the metaverse strategies of companies transitioning to the “next internet”.

He explained that the metaverse is currently a patchwork of separate immersive pockets that will eventually be stitched together to form a seamless virtual platform.