Thai start-ups spice up global tech summit in Bangkok

New to this year’s summit is the ClimateTech podium, which addresses climate change and sustainable solutions across Southeast Asia.

Other stages include Fintech, Climate Tech, the Metaverse, AI/Data, NFTs/Digital Assets, Deeptech, Smart Cities, Health Tech, Startups/VC and Corporate Innovation.

TSGS is back with 10,000 attendees after a three-year break, said Oranuch Lerdsuwankij, founder and CEO of summit organiser, Bangkok-based Techsauce Media.

Oranuch is widely considered a pioneer in the development of Thailand's start-up ecosystem.

"Techsauce is more than a media or technology event organiser. It is a tech ecosystem builder that connects three groups: start-ups, companies, and venture capital," she said.

Techsauce said the summit has 10,000 registrants from 30 countries, making it the country's largest tech event.