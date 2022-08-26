Thai start-ups spice up global tech summit in Bangkok
Thai start-ups took to the international stage on Friday as the Techsauce Global Summit (TSGS) kicked off at IconSiam in Bangkok.
The two-day showcase sees global tech leaders, start-ups, corporations, investors and venture capitalists come together to network and swap ideas.
New to this year’s summit is the ClimateTech podium, which addresses climate change and sustainable solutions across Southeast Asia.
Other stages include Fintech, Climate Tech, the Metaverse, AI/Data, NFTs/Digital Assets, Deeptech, Smart Cities, Health Tech, Startups/VC and Corporate Innovation.
TSGS is back with 10,000 attendees after a three-year break, said Oranuch Lerdsuwankij, founder and CEO of summit organiser, Bangkok-based Techsauce Media.
Oranuch is widely considered a pioneer in the development of Thailand's start-up ecosystem.
"Techsauce is more than a media or technology event organiser. It is a tech ecosystem builder that connects three groups: start-ups, companies, and venture capital," she said.
Techsauce said the summit has 10,000 registrants from 30 countries, making it the country's largest tech event.
The first day of the summit also saw Techsauce announce its new “Thailand Accelerator” and “Pathfinder Club” programmes.
“Thailand Accelerator” is aimed at helping start-ups and SMEs grow across all industries in Southeast Asia, said Oranuch. It will provide start-ups with access to funding so they can launch in the global market, she said.
Meanwhile the Pathfinder Club, in partnership with Marco Polo, enables summit attendees to use non-fungible tokens to avail themselves of Techsauce support.
Visit www.summit.techsauce.co.