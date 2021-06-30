Sunday, July 18, 2021

Thailand open again! TAT declares via YouTube video clip

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) launched a video clip on YouTube titled “Thailand now open” on Monday highlighting the country’s many attractions in a bid to bring back tourists.

In the description, TAT says: “Phuket is preparing to welcome back fully vaccinated local and international visitors without quarantine requirements from July 1, 2021."

The Cabinet last week gave the go-ahead to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s decision to reopen Phuket on July 1 and Surat Thani’s Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao islands on July 15.

 

Under Phuket's sandbox scheme, foreigners who can prove they have been fully inoculated against Covid-19 and test negative can fly in and move around freely without having to quarantine. After staying in Phuket for 14 days, they can travel to other provinces if they test negative for a second time.

Published : June 30, 2021

By : The Nation

