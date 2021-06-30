Thailand open again! TAT declares via YouTube video clip

In the description, TAT says: “Phuket is preparing to welcome back fully vaccinated local and international visitors without quarantine requirements from July 1, 2021."

The Cabinet last week gave the go-ahead to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s decision to reopen Phuket on July 1 and Surat Thani’s Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao islands on July 15.