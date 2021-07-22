Thursday, July 22, 2021

thai-destination

TAT office in HCMC launches ‘squid-flavoured’ campaign to woo new generation

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s branch in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) and Srinanaporn Marketing (SNNP) signed up for the “Bento Adrenaline & Extreme Amazing Thailand Tours” project on Wednesday.

The project is targeted at Vietnam’s 20 million young people and aims to build awareness about Thai culture, nature, food and lifestyle.

“As part of the project, SNNP’s ‘Bento’ – a Thai squid snack popular in Vietnam – will be presented by popular Thai actress Kitty Chicha in a move to lure young Vietnamese travellers to Thailand,” HCMC TAT director Ratiwan Boonprakong said.

She added that the Bento products will also feature a lottery, in which 20 winners will be flown to Thailand once the Covid-19 pandemic is over and foreigners can travel to the country freely. 

“Thai tourism content will also be advertised via both online and offline channels, such as tips on cooking with Bento products presented by popular Vietnamese YouTubers and social media influencers,” she said. 

She said the campaign will run from August to October.

TAT office in HCMC launches ‘squid-flavoured’ campaign to woo new generation

Published : July 22, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

TAT expects sandbox schemes to give tourism a big boost

Published : July 16, 2021

Thai durian producers urge rail link with China to tap soaring demand

Published : July 19, 2021

Surviving the pandemic may be tough for many Thai hotels, survey shows

Published : July 20, 2021

Latest News

Penis size: How do Southeast Asians measure up?

Published : July 22, 2021

Royal Academy imports another 5 million doses of Sinopharm

Published : July 22, 2021

Low margin of error proves rapid test kits are very effective: NHSO

Published : July 22, 2021

Six more islands to join Phuket Sandbox on Aug 1

Published : July 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.