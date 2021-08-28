Thai Prachan offers respite from challenges of urban life for Bangkokians

Last month, Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex in the west of Thailand was added as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

The forest is well-known among travellers as home to famous national parks, namely Kui Buri and Kaeng Krachan. However, only some people know that Thai Prachan National Park is located in the same area as the two.

In the past, this area was a stronghold of the Communist Party of Thailand. There were several violent clashes in those times, causing damage to people and property.

The government later seized the area from the communists, and in 2003 set up a national park, in accordance with Queen Mother Sirikit’s commitment to preserve forest areas in Thailand.

A highlight of Thai Prachan National Park is the Pong Krathing hot spring, located in Ban Kha district of Ratchaburi province. Many travellers used to visit the hot spring before the Covid-19 pandemic, but it was still not as popular as Chae Son hot springs in Lampang province.