Conde Nast Traveler readers honour Thailand with top placings in 2021

In addition, three Thai islands were named on the ‘Top Islands’ sub-category, with Samui coming in at 7th with a score of 93.33, Phi Phi Islands in 9th with a score of 91.83, and Phuket in 10th with a score of 89.79.

Honoured with impressive placings on the list of ‘The Best Resorts in the World’ category were Anantara Chiang Mai Resort in 8th, Amanpuri in Phuket in 13th, and Soneva Kiri on Koh Kood in Trat in 21st.

Meanwhile, the spa resort Chiva-Som in Hua Hin was named No 1 among 50 spa resorts worldwide that filled the ranks of the list of ‘The Best Spa Resorts in the US & Around the World’. The Readers’ Choice Awards described Chiva-Som as “one of the premier spa resorts in the world”.

The 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards also featured two Thailand-specific lists, a reflection of Thailand’s enduring status as one of the world’s favourites and best-known holiday destinations.