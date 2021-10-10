Conde Nast Traveler readers honour Thailand with top placings in 2021

Bangkok was named in 9th spot in the ‘Best Big Cities’ sub-category of ‘The Best Cities in the World’ category. The Thai capital was praised as being “Consistently ranked as one of the most-visited cities in the world” where visitors could experience “a multifaceted identity that blends history, culture, street style, and luxury like nowhere else.”
In addition, three Thai islands were named on the ‘Top Islands’ sub-category, with Samui coming in at 7th with a score of 93.33, Phi Phi Islands in 9th with a score of 91.83, and Phuket in 10th with a score of 89.79.
Honoured with impressive placings on the list of ‘The Best Resorts in the World’ category were Anantara Chiang Mai Resort in 8th, Amanpuri in Phuket in 13th, and Soneva Kiri on Koh Kood in Trat in 21st.
Meanwhile, the spa resort Chiva-Som in Hua Hin was named No 1 among 50 spa resorts worldwide that filled the ranks of the list of ‘The Best Spa Resorts in the US & Around the World’. The Readers’ Choice Awards described Chiva-Som as “one of the premier spa resorts in the world”.
The 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards also featured two Thailand-specific lists, a reflection of Thailand’s enduring status as one of the world’s favourites and best-known holiday destinations.
The ‘Top 10 Hotels in Bangkok’ list was made up as follows:
#1 The Sukhothai Bangkok (97.65 score)
#2 Capella Bangkok (97.55)
#3 Shangri-la Hotel, Bangkok (97.37)
#4 Lebua at State Tower (97.28)
#5 The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok (97.14)
#6 Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (96.55)
#7 Banyan Tree Bangkok (96.19)
#8 The Peninsula Bangkok (95.25)
#9 Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok (95.03)
#10 Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok (94.5)
The ‘Top 20 Resorts in Thailand’ list was made up as follows:
#1 Anantara Chiang Mai Resort (99.81 score)
#2 Amanpuri in Phuket (99.76)
#3 Soneva Kiri on Koh Kood (score 99.66)
#4 COMO Point Yamu in Phuket (98.93)
#5 Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui (98.76)
#6 Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Krabi (98.66)
#7 Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort (98.25)
#8 Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort (97.73)
#9 Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa (97.48)
#10 Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai (97.02)
#11 Rosewood Phuket (96.33)
#12 The Nai Harn Phuket (95.81)
#13 Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle (94.6)
#14 Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas (93.47)
#15 The Sarojin in Phuket (93.36)
#16 The Slate in Phuket (93.07)
#17 Anantara Hua Hin Resort (92.25)
#18 Pimalai Resort & Spa on Koh Lanta (92.18)
#19 Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort (91.58)
#20 Melia Koh Samui (90.98)
The 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards were the 34th edition of the annual awards, in which Conde Nast Traveler readers can vote in various categories; such as, best countries, cities, islands, spa resorts, and cruise lines.
Published : October 10, 2021
By : THE NATION
