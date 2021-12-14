Trang offers divers an unrestricted view of its beautiful ‘artificial’ coral reef

The reef, created from waste materials like concrete slabs, train carriages and broken sculptures, has been built to not just offer habitat to marine creatures but also help restore natural coral reefs.
Apart from the man-made reef, Trang is also offering special scuba diving adventures at its iconic Emerald Cave, Hin Nok Rock and its Waen and Kradan islands.
Related news:
Published : December 14, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 14, 2021
Published : Dec 14, 2021
Published : Dec 13, 2021
Published : Dec 09, 2021
Published : Dec 14, 2021
Published : Dec 14, 2021
Published : Dec 14, 2021
Published : Dec 14, 2021