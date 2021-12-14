Tue, December 14, 2021

thai-destination

Trang offers divers an unrestricted view of its beautiful ‘artificial’ coral reef

Trang is inviting avid divers and lovers of the sea to come and admire its beautiful artificial coral reef built off the coast of Sikao and Kantang districts.

The reef, created from waste materials like concrete slabs, train carriages and broken sculptures, has been built to not just offer habitat to marine creatures but also help restore natural coral reefs.

Apart from the man-made reef, Trang is also offering special scuba diving adventures at its iconic Emerald Cave, Hin Nok Rock and its Waen and Kradan islands.

Related news:

Related News

Published : December 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Room nights offered in 3rd phase of travel subsidy snapped up, TAT eyes 4th phase

Published : Dec 14, 2021

TAT aims at restoring 80 per cent of tourism revenue by 2023

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Krabi’s beautiful Maya Bay will reopen on New Year’s day, but with restrictions

Published : Dec 13, 2021

TAT celebrates first non-stop Sydney-Phuket flight

Published : Dec 09, 2021

Latest News

Cabinet sets aside THB642 million to help cover school fees

Published : Dec 14, 2021

THB82.5 billion set aside to clean Bangkok’s Saen Saeb canal over next 10 years

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Over 50 million people got at least 1 jab, says Anutin, warns against fake vaccination certs

Published : Dec 14, 2021

SET rises for the second day despite Omicron variant, QE tapering concerns

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.