Tue, March 22, 2022

thai-destination

Seafood festival sizzles through Ranong streets until Feb 23

The 2022 Ranong Seafood Festival kicked off on Saturday at Ban Ngaow Canal in Muang district.

The event, which features music performances and seafood street stalls with special prices runs for five days until Wednesday (February 23) from 3pm to 8pm.

“The Ranong Seafood Festival aims to attract both Thai and foreign tourists to Ranong to speed up economic recovery from the impact of Covid-19, as well as to showcase the safety of Ranong’s seafood products,” said Boonchai Somjai, Ranong deputy governor.

 

Seafood festival sizzles through Ranong streets until Feb 23

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Commerce Ministry, which also wants to promote Ranong as a trade hub of the South, led by the seafood industry, to help create more jobs for the locals.

The opening ceremony on Saturday was the cue for crowds of visitors to sample low-priced, fresh seafood and panoramic views of the Andaman Sea. The festival is taking place under Public Health Ministry Covid-19 preventive measures.

Seafood festival sizzles through Ranong streets until Feb 23

Seafood festival sizzles through Ranong streets until Feb 23

Related News

Ranong, Chittagong ports sign MoU to launch shorter sea freight route

6 national parks make it to Unesco World Heritage tentative list

Cabinet greenlights proposing Andaman national parks as world heritage sites

Related News

Published : February 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM happy at Bangkok being chosen ‘best city’ for tourists in 2022

Published : Mar 21, 2022

TAT offers guide to Thai beaches as travel measures start easing

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Russian tourists cancelling Thai bookings after credit cards suspended

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Subsidies still available in govt co-payment domestic travel schemes

Published : Mar 05, 2022

Latest News

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.