Seafood festival sizzles through Ranong streets until Feb 23

The event, which features music performances and seafood street stalls with special prices runs for five days until Wednesday (February 23) from 3pm to 8pm.

“The Ranong Seafood Festival aims to attract both Thai and foreign tourists to Ranong to speed up economic recovery from the impact of Covid-19, as well as to showcase the safety of Ranong’s seafood products,” said Boonchai Somjai, Ranong deputy governor.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Commerce Ministry, which also wants to promote Ranong as a trade hub of the South, led by the seafood industry, to help create more jobs for the locals.

The opening ceremony on Saturday was the cue for crowds of visitors to sample low-priced, fresh seafood and panoramic views of the Andaman Sea. The festival is taking place under Public Health Ministry Covid-19 preventive measures.