Cabinet greenlights proposing Andaman national parks as world heritage sites

The move has been submitted by Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

“The proposed national parks and mangrove forest are located in three Southern provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket, with combined areas of 290,800 hectares or 2,908 sq.km,” she said. “Of these, 1,159.55 sq.km. are the actual national park areas while 1,748.45 sq.km. are buffer areas.”

“Three sites are located in Ranong, namely the Ranong Islands National Park, Laem Son National Park and Ranong Mangrove Forest,” said Traisulee. “Three sites are in Phang Nga, namely Surin Islands National Park, Similan Islands National Park and Khao Lampi–Hat Thai Mueang National Park. The last site, Sirinat National Park, is located in Phuket.”

Thailand will have until April 15, 2022 to submit the proposal documents to the Unesco, whereas the consideration for world heritage sites will take place during World Heritage Centre’s 45th general assembly in 2023.

