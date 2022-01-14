6 national parks make it to Unesco World Heritage tentative list

Sunee Saksuea, director of the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) foreign affairs division, said on Thursday that the Cabinet had approved the promotion of the natural reserves on November 16.
"Now that the Andaman Sea Nature Reserves have been included in the centre’s tentative list, the department and related agencies will proceed under the World Heritage Centre’s guidelines and register Thailand’s Andaman Sea Nature Reserves as World Heritage Sites," she said.
Thailand’s Andaman Sea Nature Reserves cover six national parks in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket provinces, namely:
• Mu Ko Ranong
• Laem Son
• Mu Ko Surin
• Mu Ko Similan
• Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang
• Sirinat
