Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

6 national parks make it to Unesco World Heritage tentative list

Thailands Andaman Sea Nature Reserves were recently included in the Unesco World Heritage Centre’s tentative list after their names were submitted on December 18 last year.

Sunee Saksuea, director of the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) foreign affairs division, said on Thursday that the Cabinet had approved the promotion of the natural reserves on November 16.

Sunee Saksuea

"Now that the Andaman Sea Nature Reserves have been included in the centre’s tentative list, the department and related agencies will proceed under the World Heritage Centre’s guidelines and register Thailand’s Andaman Sea Nature Reserves as World Heritage Sites," she said.

6 national parks make it to Unesco World Heritage tentative list

Thailand’s Andaman Sea Nature Reserves cover six national parks in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket provinces, namely:

• Mu Ko Ranong

• Laem Son

• Mu Ko Surin

• Mu Ko Similan

• Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang

• Sirinat

Related stories:

Related News

Published : January 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.