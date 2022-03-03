Bangkok’s Ari district ranked 47th among world’s ‘coolest neighbourhoods’

Time Out Group is a global media and hospitality business that inspires and enables people to explore and enjoy the best of a city.
In 2021, Time Out polled 27,000 city-dwellers and asked local experts to rank the greatest places.
The world’s top three coolest neighbourhoods in 2021 were:
1. Nørrebro, Copenhagen
2. Andersonville, Chicago
3. Jongno 3-ga, Seoul.
Meanwhile, three neighbourhoods in Southeast Asia made it to the list:
33. Katong, Singapore
46. Poblacion, Manila
47. Ari, Bangkok
The criteria for a ranking are outstanding food, entertainment, culture, and community. Time Out also considered community spirit, resilience, and sustainability amid the Covid-19 situation.
According to the survey, Ari is a unique district with families who’ve lived there for generations. It also comprises small businesses and stores dishing out a variety of Thai and international food at affordable prices. The Bangkok neighbourhood also has charming tree-lined alleys and is close to green areas such as Chatuchak Park.
Furthermore, it has a vibrant online community and community media which publicise the district, such as “Ari Around” and “Your neighbor Ari”.
Established in 1968, Time Out distributes content written and curated by local expert journalists on the best food, drinks, culture, art, music, theatre, travel and entertainment in 331 cities across 59 countries.
Published : March 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
