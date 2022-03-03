Bangkok’s Ari district ranked 47th among world’s ‘coolest neighbourhoods’

According to the survey, Ari is a unique district with families who’ve lived there for generations. It also comprises small businesses and stores dishing out a variety of Thai and international food at affordable prices. The Bangkok neighbourhood also has charming tree-lined alleys and is close to green areas such as Chatuchak Park.

Furthermore, it has a vibrant online community and community media which publicise the district, such as “Ari Around” and “Your neighbor Ari”.

Established in 1968, Time Out distributes content written and curated by local expert journalists on the best food, drinks, culture, art, music, theatre, travel and entertainment in 331 cities across 59 countries.