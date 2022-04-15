Thu, April 21, 2022

Newly expanded Jomtien Beach a huge hit with Songkran revellers

The refilling of Jomtien Beach was a triumph because it drew many tourists during the Songkran break, the Marine Department announced recently.

The department expanded the 800-metre Jomtien beach’s width from just 5 metres to 51 metres in line with the Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob’s policy to prevent beach erosion.

After refilling the beach, the department handed the management back to the Na Jomtien Municipality on December 29.

The Marine Department said the refilling of the beach was a huge success because it managed to draw a lot of tourists during the Songkran holidays, allowing tourism operators there to earn good revenue.

Jomtien is about 3 kilometres south of Pattaya to the east of Bangkok. Newly expanded Jomtien Beach a huge hit with Songkran revellers

Published : April 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

