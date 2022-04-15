Newly expanded Jomtien Beach a huge hit with Songkran revellers

The department expanded the 800-metre Jomtien beach’s width from just 5 metres to 51 metres in line with the Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob’s policy to prevent beach erosion.
After refilling the beach, the department handed the management back to the Na Jomtien Municipality on December 29.
The Marine Department said the refilling of the beach was a huge success because it managed to draw a lot of tourists during the Songkran holidays, allowing tourism operators there to earn good revenue.
Jomtien is about 3 kilometres south of Pattaya to the east of Bangkok.
Published : April 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
