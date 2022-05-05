Thailand rated No. 4 among top tourist destinations around the world

The study augurs well for Thai entrepreneurs to ready themselves for an influx of foreign tourists.

Thailand is placed behind the United States, the United Kingdom, and India. Some 30 per cent of the respondents chose Thailand to take a break, 25 per cent to escape and relax and 18 per cent for adventure and outdoor activities.

The online survey shows that more people are looking for more activities, including travelling to help them release daily stress.

Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Hua Hin are the most popular destinations in Thailand that tourists around the world search for information about through online channels. Meanwhile, activities that interest tourists the most are traditional Thai massage and Thai foods.

Also, spending time in a spa resort and experiencing Thai culture such as visiting Thai temples is one of the attractions that many tourists are looking for while staying in the country.