Thailand rated No. 4 among top tourist destinations around the world

The Visa Global Travel Intentions Study ranked Thailand the fourth most chosen destination for international tourists.
The study augurs well for Thai entrepreneurs to ready themselves for an influx of foreign tourists.
Thailand is placed behind the United States, the United Kingdom, and India. Some 30 per cent of the respondents chose Thailand to take a break, 25 per cent to escape and relax and 18 per cent for adventure and outdoor activities.
The online survey shows that more people are looking for more activities, including travelling to help them release daily stress.
Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Hua Hin are the most popular destinations in Thailand that tourists around the world search for information about through online channels. Meanwhile, activities that interest tourists the most are traditional Thai massage and Thai foods.
Also, spending time in a spa resort and experiencing Thai culture such as visiting Thai temples is one of the attractions that many tourists are looking for while staying in the country.
Serene Gay, group country manager for Asean Region of Visa, said she was very pleased that Thailand remained one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. The reopening of the country and foreigners beginning to return is significantly a positive sign for recovery of the tourism industry.
She said the Thai business sector should be ready to welcome tourists and transform their business to meet the new demands of tourists, which are changing from the pre-Covid-19 era. Several needs, such as the demand for security and the digital payment or contactless payment are considered to be key factors to sustain the growth of the business.
"We hope that all this information will be useful for entrepreneurs, both big and small businesses in Thailand, to prepare for the recovery of the tourism industry. Visa expects to be their business partner as their digital payment solutions. We would like to be part of the country to recover and return to their full potential again", said Gay
Previously, a study by the Pacific Asia Travel Association found that Thailand's tourism industry is showing good signs of recovery. It is estimated that the number of tourists will reach 46.96 million by the end of 2024. As the government eases measures to facilitate entry into the country, more tourists will return to Thailand.
By : THE NATION
