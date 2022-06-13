TAT exploring ways to increase arrivals in Q4 to meet tourism target

Chattan Kunjara na Ayudhya, TAT’s deputy governor for International Marketing in Europe, Africa, Middle East and Americas, said recently that TAT has set a target to welcome 4 million tourists this year from Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas.
The TAT expected Thailand to welcome 3.25 million tourists from these regions if conditions are met, such as the number of direct flights and convenient entry regulations.
The TAT estimated the expense per person will be around THB75,000 to THB80,000 and generate a total revenue of THB240 billion to THB260 billion for Thailand.
If Russian tourists could fly directly to Thailand, the number of tourists from these regions will increase to 3.75 million and generate a total revenue of THB300 billion.
The TAT sees Saudi Arabia as a rising market. It expects to welcome 100,000 Saudi tourists in 2022 to generate THB7 billion for Thailand, or THB70,000 per person.
The TAT forecast that Thailand will welcome 400,000 tourists from the Middle East in 2022, to generate THB28 billion for the country.
Meanwhile, Thailand is expected to welcome 750,000 tourists from the Americas, generating THB52.5 billion, or THB70,000 per person.
Thailand welcomed 39 million tourists in 2019, generating THB1.9 trillion.
At least 7.6 million of them came from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East and they stayed in Thailand for 14 days on average. Meanwhile, 1.55 million of them came from the Americas and they stayed for 14.46 days on average.
Published : June 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
