TAT exploring ways to increase arrivals in Q4 to meet tourism target

The TAT expected Thailand to welcome 3.25 million tourists from these regions if conditions are met, such as the number of direct flights and convenient entry regulations.

The TAT estimated the expense per person will be around THB75,000 to THB80,000 and generate a total revenue of THB240 billion to THB260 billion for Thailand.

If Russian tourists could fly directly to Thailand, the number of tourists from these regions will increase to 3.75 million and generate a total revenue of THB300 billion.

The TAT sees Saudi Arabia as a rising market. It expects to welcome 100,000 Saudi tourists in 2022 to generate THB7 billion for Thailand, or THB70,000 per person.