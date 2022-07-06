Thu, July 14, 2022

Bangkok, Phuket top Travel + Leisure list of best cities, islands in SE Asia

Bangkok has been named number one in the list of “Best Cities in Southeast Asia” while Phuket was ranked first for “Best Islands in Southeast Asia” by a top international travel magazine.

In ranking Bangkok number one for 2022, Travel + Leisure magazine said:

“If warm smiles, spicy street food and a feeling of wind in your hair as you glide through the city on a motorbike or tuk-tuk are appealing, Bangkok certainly hits the mark.

“If you prefer high-thread-count linen in your private pool suites and Michelin-starred meals, the city also has you covered. Whether you’re just spending a night en route to the islands, using Bangkok as a hub for further exploration of Southeast Asia, or visiting on what we advocate should be a dedicated vacation in its own right, there is no shortage of options.”

According to Travel + Leisure, the top ten Best Cities in Southeast Asia are:

  1. Bangkok, Thailand
  2. Singapore
  3. Da Nang, Vietnam
  4. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  5. Hanoi, Vietnam
  6. Chiang Mai, Thailand
  7. Hong Kong
  8. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  9. Phnom Penh, Cambodia
  10. Jakarta, Indonesia.

Meanwhile, in naming Phuket number one in its list of Best Islands in Southeast Asia, the magazine said:

“In addition to the postcard sandy stretches and the buzz of Patong, Phuket is home to a wide range of neighbourhoods – do you want Uber luxury, beach club party vibe, a local hipster or family friendly island, or yoga and detox?

“There are plenty of unique accommodations, outdoor activities and attractions to explore on Thailand’s largest island.

“And wow, is Phuket Town coming into its own; take a day’s break from the beach for photogenic Sino-Portuguese architecture and a thriving food and bev scene.”

According to the magazine, these are the top ten Best Islands in Southeast Asia:

  1. Phuket, Thailand
  2. Koh Samui, Thailand
  3. Bali, Indonesia
  4. Phu Quoc, Vietnam
  5. Langkawi, Malaysia
  6. Lombok, Indonesia
  7. Palawan, the Philippines
  8. Penang, Malaysia
  9. Koh Phi Phi, Thailand
  10. Con Dao, Vietnam.

