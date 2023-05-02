BMA campaign urges south Thonburi citizens to cast their votes on May 14

BMA deputy permanent secretary Chaloemphol Chotinuchit presided over the launch event at the square in front of Seacon Bang Khae shopping mall in Phasi Charoen district, where he flagged off a colourful convoy to raise public awareness to come out and vote on Sunday (May 14) from 8am to 5pm.

The convoy will run across neighbourhoods in the south Thonburi zone, covering the seven districts of Thung Khru, Bang Khunthien, Bang Bon, Bang Khae, Phasi Charoen, Rat Burana and Nong Khaem. BMA staffers will also go door-to-door to remind people not to forget to vote.

Chaloemphol told participants that the BMA has completed all preparations for holding the general election on May 14, including hosting training sessions for election officials who will be working at the polling stations across the seven districts as per election law requirements.

The BMA estimates more than 630,000 people in the south Thonburi zone will come out to vote on May 14, and the capital city will see its biggest vote turnout ever.