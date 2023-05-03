BMA to test AI system and CCTV ahead of general election

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt yesterday chaired the meeting of BMA department heads at Bangkok City Hall where he spoke about the BMA’s preparation to support the upcoming 2023 general election on May 14. The BMA has prepared various aspects, such as the polling stations which are now ready for inspection by the Election Commission.

The local registration offices in each district have also announced and displayed lists of eligible voters for public inspection, along with notifications sent to the households of eligible voters. As for the personnel who will be involved in the election, the Election Commission (EC) has completed the appointment and training of 60,000 people who will participate in the election operations, in each of the polling units.

The measures to be implemented in Bangkok include the installation of 24-hr CCTV and motion detectors at voting ballot boxes to ensure the ballot boxes are properly kept and not tampered with. This monitoring system will immediately notify officials of any suspicious activities. By the end of today, all 33 polling stations will be monitored by CCTV and motion detectors which have been approved by the EC. This security system will undergo a test-run today at the BMA building.

According to the EC's requirements, there must be security personnel to guard the ballot storage room and the advance voting ballot boxes, and a CCTV system must be installed, both of which BMA has fulfilled.