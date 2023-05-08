Prachachart Party expects to pocket all seats in deep South

Party leader and PM candidate Wan Muhamad Noor Matha declared while campaigning in Narathiwat on Sunday that the party will sweep up all MP seats in Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat as suggested in many opinion polls.

The former House speaker and ex-agriculture minister, who is better known as “Wan Nor”, said he had learned that many parties have been “buying votes” in the deep South and that he has come up with a solution.

“If anyone gives you money, just take it, but don’t vote for them,” he said. “Vote for the ones you have faith in under the democratic system. We have been under a dictatorship for too long, but after next week democracy in Thailand will be in full bloom.”

The Prachachart leader also said he was not worried that Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha will hold a similar event for his United Thai Nation Party in Narathiwat this week.

“Gen Prayut probably thought he could snatch some seats from us, but I believe in the trust that Prachachart has been receiving from southern people. We are the most popular party here,” he said.

Wan Nor also took a jab at Prayut, saying: “He has been in power for eight years and people kept getting poorer and the economic gap getting wider. His administration also saw the government take the biggest loans ever.”

He said Prachachart Party will spend the rest of the week campaigning for votes in Yala before the election is held on Sunday.