Election watchdog starts prowling for illegal alcohol sales at 6pm today
With polls opening for early voting on Sunday, the Election Commission warned restaurants and bars on Saturday that it is illegal to sell alcoholic beverages on Election Day (May 14) and during early voting on Sunday.
Alcohol sales are banned from 6pm on Saturday until 6pm on Sunday.
They are also banned from 6pm on May 13 until 6pm on May 14.
Selling alcoholic drinks during early voting and election days is illegal, according to Section 147 of the Election Act.
Violations of the law can result in six-month jail terms and a 10,000 baht fine.
Bars and restaurants can remain open on both days, but they cannot serve alcohol.
The watchdog also provided a list of other election-related violations:
- Photograph a marked ballot paper or take a ballot paper out of a voting station.
- Receive money or other benefits in return for voting for a candidate or not voting.
- Prevent employees or those under your supervision from voting.
- Intentionally damage ballots.
- Gamble on election results.
Violations of the Election Law can be reported at police stations or by calling hotlines (191 and 1599).