Parties allowed to hire election observers at minimum wage: EC
Parties have the right to hire people to observe the voting in each province, the Election Commission (EC) said in a letter to Move Forward Party on Saturday.
The election watchdog sent the letter in reply to Move Forward’s query whether its move to place observers at polling stations would violate the electoral laws and regulations related to political parties.
The EC said people could be hired to observe vote counting and irregularities outside polling booths at a minimum daily wage rate. The party had said that it was planning to hire the election observers at 500 baht per person per day.
The commission also said the party should include this payment in the list of election expenses, regardless of whether observers accept the payment or not.
Early voting is being held on Sunday, while the general election is scheduled for May 14.