Prayut's party candidates feel 'abandoned', protest lack of funding support

The group was led by Preecha Rengsomboonsuk, MP candidate for Loei province, who claimed the party had promised it would take care of election expenses, but had yet to compensate candidates who had spent their own money for their campaigns.

“These MP candidates are from all over the country: the North, Northeast, and East,” said Preecha, a 11-time former MP from Loei province and a former environment minister. “The party has broken its promises and completely abandoned us.”

United Thai Nation was formed in 2021, but it has been in the spotlight as Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha is its PM candidate.

Prior to the protest, party deputy leader Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana told the press on Tuesday morning that the party was doing its best to take care of candidates within the limits of the law and supervision of the Election Commission.

“We have only a little time before the general election. We should use this period to campaign and convince voters to elect General Prayut to be the next prime minister,” he said.