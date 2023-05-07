As opposition gains ground, General Prayut’s party releases stealth attack

Another scene shows a grandmother being evacuated from her village near the southern border during a battle. She asks her grandson why no soldiers are protecting her village. He replies that mandatory conscription was abolished a long time ago.

The Move Forward Party is campaigning for an end to mandatory conscription.

In the final simulated scene, a mother learns that her daughter has made pornographic videos for cash.

When she asks her daughter about the porn videos, the young woman replies: “It’s my body. I have the right to do this. And I won’t get rich from a full-time job.”

The video ends with the question: “Do you really want to see Thailand change?”

Move Forward previously released a video, urging Thais to vote for the party so that it could push for changes to make Thailand even better.

Incumbent Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha is the candidate for prime minister of the United Thai Nation Party. Move Forward’s candidate is Harvard-educated Pita Limjaroenrat.

Recent polls show Move Forward and another opposition party – Phue Thai – leaving all other political parties in the dust, and that momentum is shifting towards Move Forward.

Pita is the most popular candidate to be Thailand’s next prime minister, according to the latest Nation and Nida polls. Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn Shinawatra places second, while

Prayut is a distant third. A video released on Saturday by his party tried to soften his image. In the seven-minute “Talk with Uncle” video uploaded on the Facebook page of The United Thai Nation Party, General Prayut skips policy issues and discusses something he rarely has before – his personal life. He does admit, however, that he was born to battle. In fact, that is what the name given to him by his soldier father means, he says. "I have been involved in battles all my life,” Prayut says.