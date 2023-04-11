Prayut, UTNP bank on ‘silent majority’ for election victory

He also pointed out that surveys predicted Palang Pracharath would only win two Bangkok seats in the 2019 election when in reality it won 13 seats.

“Now Prayut and UTNP are only 5-6% behind Pheu Thai, so on election day, the silent majority may come out to turn the situation around,” Akanat said.

Speaking in the same interview, Radklao Suwankhiri, who is running in the Bang Plad and Bangkok Noi districts, said UTNP’s economic policies will definitely win support from voters.

She said she has visited the constituents and learned that they love Prayut’s policy to boost the state welfare allowance and elderly monthly allowance to 1,000 baht each.

UTNP’s policy to allow state welfare cardholders to take emergency loans of up to 10,000 baht has also pleased voters, she said.

Pongpol Yodmuangcharoen, UTNP candidate for Suan Luang and Prawet districts, said the party is also aiming to provide social security medical coverage for freelancers.

He said this policy would certainly be welcomed by many freelance workers in Bangkok.

Currently, freelance workers can only contribute to a retirement scheme covered by the Social Security Fund, unless they or their employers contributed to the fund for at least a year before they became freelancers.

Pongpol said the UTNP also has a policy to boost welfare for voluntary conscripts, so the ratio of those entering the military voluntarily will rise to 70%.

Voluntary conscripts will also be allowed to complete their university education for free.