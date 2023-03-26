Pheu Thai most popular party in Thailand, poll shows
The latest Suan Dusit Poll confirmed the resounding popularity of the Pheu Thai Party, which expects a landslide victory in the May 14 general election.
The survey covering 10,614 respondents, which was launched before the House was dissolved on March 20, showed that most people back Pheu Thai.
The survey was conducted from March 1 to 17 among respondents who are at least 18 years old and live in different parts of the country.
When asked which party they loved the most, the top 10 answers were:
• 46.16%: Pheu Thai
• 15.43%: Move Forward
• 11.12%: Bhumjaithai
• 8.73%: United Thai Nation
• 7.71%: Democrat
• 1.43%: Thai Sang Thai
• 0.53%: Chart Pattana Kla
• 0.41%: Seri Ruam Thai
• 1.37%: Others
The pollster said Pheu Thai appears to be the most popular in all regions except in the South.
The South still appears to be the Democrat Party’s stronghold, with support of 24.71% followed by Pheu Thai’s 21.72%.
Earlier surveys by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) also found Pheu Thai the most popular in all regions of the country, except in the South.
Pheu Thai has repeatedly declared that it will win by a landslide and its majority stake in the House will help neutralise the senators when it comes to both Houses of Parliament voting to elect a PM.