Pheu Thai most popular party in Thailand, poll shows

The pollster said Pheu Thai appears to be the most popular in all regions except in the South.

The South still appears to be the Democrat Party’s stronghold, with support of 24.71% followed by Pheu Thai’s 21.72%.

Earlier surveys by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) also found Pheu Thai the most popular in all regions of the country, except in the South.

Pheu Thai has repeatedly declared that it will win by a landslide and its majority stake in the House will help neutralise the senators when it comes to both Houses of Parliament voting to elect a PM.