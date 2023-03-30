No impact on Prayut’s popularity by decision to stay out of party-list election: pollster

Asst Prof Suvicha Paoaree, director of the National Institute of Development Administration’s Nida Poll Centre, said that he did not think Prayut’s new party, United Thai Nation, would be adversely affected by his decision.

“I see no impact on General Prayut’s supporters. Popularity and loyalty are a matter of personal preference,” he said.

Prayut announced recently that he would be the first prime ministerial candidate of the United Thai Nation at the upcoming election, while the party’s leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga would be its second PM candidate.

In the March 2019 election, Prayut was the sole PM candidate of the now-ruling party, Palang Pracharath. However, he defected in January to join the United Thai Nation, which was newly registered with the Election Commission in March last year.