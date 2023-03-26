UTNP leader Peeraphan joins Prayut in list of PM candidates

Prayut, meanwhile, said the party’s 400 constituency candidates will cover people of all ages, including former MPs and members of the new generation.

“We confirm that we will drive Thailand along with people of all ages in line with our vision of stability, wealth and sustainability,” he said.

He also insisted that none of the MP candidates have entered politics to seek personal benefits, adding that all UTNP policies are in line with the law.

“If all 400 UTNP MP candidates are elected, we will work together to serve everybody in Thailand,” he said.

Prayut also vowed to improve politics in Thailand and end conflicts.

“Thailand in the future must be better than our generation,” he said, adding that cooperation was necessary to drive the country.

Prayut dissolved the House of Representatives on March 20 to make way for the general election. His Cabinet has been serving in caretaker status since then.