UTNP leader Peeraphan joins Prayut in list of PM candidates
United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) says it is fielding Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and party leader Peeraphan Salirathaviphak as its PM candidates.
The party also unveiled its 400 constituency MP candidates on Saturday at its annual meeting at the Muang Thong Thani complex in Nonthaburi.
Among the candidates are Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, PM's Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, ex-Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri and deputy government spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana.
The party also unveiled its campaign song, “Where is Lung Tu”, which refers to Prayut by his nickname.
Even though UTNP is barely a year old, Peeraphan said it was ready to beat other parties in the May 14 general election.
He added that UTNP will be transparent, and will only work for the country and the people.
“This general election will see the selection of people whose purpose is to drive the country forward,” he said. He also said that his party’s promise is to create happiness, security and unity in the country.
Applauding the outgoing government, he said, Prayut as premier had achieved many things, such as restoring relations with Saudi Arabia and taking effective measures to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.
Prayut, meanwhile, said the party’s 400 constituency candidates will cover people of all ages, including former MPs and members of the new generation.
“We confirm that we will drive Thailand along with people of all ages in line with our vision of stability, wealth and sustainability,” he said.
He also insisted that none of the MP candidates have entered politics to seek personal benefits, adding that all UTNP policies are in line with the law.
“If all 400 UTNP MP candidates are elected, we will work together to serve everybody in Thailand,” he said.
Prayut also vowed to improve politics in Thailand and end conflicts.
“Thailand in the future must be better than our generation,” he said, adding that cooperation was necessary to drive the country.
Prayut dissolved the House of Representatives on March 20 to make way for the general election. His Cabinet has been serving in caretaker status since then.