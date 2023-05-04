Prayut will sweep the South, but vote-buying is a threat, aide says

“I’m confident that Prayut will score a landslide victory in the South,” said Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, deputy leader of the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP).

Prayut is the party’s sole candidate for prime minister.

In the rest of Thailand, the election will be a close fight between the Pheu Thai Party and the UTNP, Thanakorn added, dismissing opinion polls.

“Opinion surveys are not election results,” Thanakorn said. “There is still a large group of people who have not made up their minds.”