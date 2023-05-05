Prayut tries to soften his image, admits he’s was born to battle

In the seven-minute “Talk with Uncle” video uploaded on the Facebook page of his party, General Prayut skips policy issues and discusses something he rarely has before – his personal life.

He talks wistfully about his childhood and family, names his favourite English football club, and reveals his fondness for Korean dramas, particularly those starring soldiers.

Much of what he says in the video has been largely unknown, even for many of his supporters.

Prayut has been a relatively aloof prime minister who keeps his personal life private. He campaigns on policies, the weakness and mistakes of his rivals, and his confidence.

In the video, he says that the day he was born – at a military camp in Nakhon Ratchasima – his father was busy in a military exercise.

His father named him “Pralongyut”, which means “test of combat readiness”, but this was shorted to “Prayut” – which means “battle” – at the suggestion of a monk his father revered.

“From that day on, I have been involved in battles all my life,” Prayut says.