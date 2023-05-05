Prayut tries to soften his image, admits he’s was born to battle
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is often described as acerbic and short-tempered by reporters. Political rivals are less polite. But as an election that does not appear to be going the way he had hoped it would looms, the general turned politician is trying to soften his image.
In the seven-minute “Talk with Uncle” video uploaded on the Facebook page of his party, General Prayut skips policy issues and discusses something he rarely has before – his personal life.
He talks wistfully about his childhood and family, names his favourite English football club, and reveals his fondness for Korean dramas, particularly those starring soldiers.
Much of what he says in the video has been largely unknown, even for many of his supporters.
Prayut has been a relatively aloof prime minister who keeps his personal life private. He campaigns on policies, the weakness and mistakes of his rivals, and his confidence.
In the video, he says that the day he was born – at a military camp in Nakhon Ratchasima – his father was busy in a military exercise.
His father named him “Pralongyut”, which means “test of combat readiness”, but this was shorted to “Prayut” – which means “battle” – at the suggestion of a monk his father revered.
“From that day on, I have been involved in battles all my life,” Prayut says.
Prayut, who is United Thai Nation’s No 1 prime ministerial candidate, disclosed that during his teens, he ran away from home after being punished by his father. He biked from home and after a while he asked: “Where should I go?”
“I couldn’t find an answer so I decided to head home. My father was waiting for me. He asked where I was and I told him I was just biking around,” Prayut said.
He knew that his father sensed his displeasure for being punished, but gave no indication that they ever discussed this.
In the video, Prayut dresses casually, wearing a white shirt with yellow-leaf prints, black trousers, and leather loafers.
The PM also explained why he joined the Songkran festival on Bangkok’s Khaosan Road – a popular site for Songkran water fights – last month.
He said that his initial goal was to visit on-duty police officers to offer them moral support for having to work during public holidays. However, he ended up getting involved in a water fight with Thai and foreign tourists.
It was his first Songkran water fight since he was a teenager.
When asked if he has watched drama series, Prayut said he rarely finished them, except for Korean dramas starring soldiers, such as “Descendants of the Sun” and “Crash Landing on You”.
In the video, Prayut is told that reporters feel he is “too harsh” with them when they asked serious questions.
He is trying to become friendlier with reporters, he says.
“In the past, I was angered by some questions. Today I greet reporters with smiles and they like it. Their complaint now is there’s nothing much to write about,” he says.
Prayut’s favourite English Premier League team is Manchester United, but he also follows other teams.
When asked about his marital life, Prayut said he likes to make his wife laugh.
She sometimes gives him the silent treatment for forgetting important occasions like her birthday or their anniversary, he says. As soon as he became aware of the cause of her silent anger, he is quick to say: “I am sorry. I didn’t mean it.”
The video has been shared widely. Many viewers commented that they learned a great deal about General Prayut from the video and asked the United Thai Nation Party to produce more videos that showing his personal side.
The election on May 15 will be his last, even if option polls are so wide off the mark that he wins another battle.