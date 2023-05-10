Move Forward leader responds to allegation of media shareholding

The 42,000 shares, worth 5 baht each, in media company ITV Plc, were left to him by his late father several years ago, said Pita, who is also the party’s prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming general election.

He added that he had notified the National Anti-Corruption Commission of the shares “a long time ago”.

The issue was brought into the spotlight earlier on Tuesday by political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, who urged the Election Commission (EC) to consider disqualifying Pita for holding media shares, in violation of the constitution.

The activist pointed out that the Constitution’s Article 98 (3) prohibits owners or shareholders of media firms to run in national elections.

Ruangkrai claimed he has checked ITV’s shareholders’ list and learned that as of April 7 this year, Pita was shareholder No 6,121 and held 42,000 shares.

He also alleged that Pita did not include the ITV shares when he declared his assets upon assuming the post of MP on May 25, 2019.