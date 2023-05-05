Enthusiastic crowds greet Pita as he campaigns in Chonburi

Pita was the top choice for PM in the third and final nationwide poll conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration late last month, as well as in the countrywide survey of 114,457 eligible voters released by Nation Poll today.

He held rallies in three districts of Chonburi yesterday: Sattahip, Si Racha, and Ko Sichang.

Pita noted that the Future Forward Party (Move Forward’s predecessor) received 43,000 votes in Si Racha district during the previous election, but the elected MP betrayed the people by switching sides.

In the 2019 election, Kwanlerd Panichmath ran as an MP for Move Forward, but joined the Bhumjaithai Party after winning.

Pita assured voters that Move Forward has learned a lesson, saying its MP candidates are closely vetted and the selection process now has four stages.