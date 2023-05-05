Enthusiastic crowds greet Pita as he campaigns in Chonburi
Recent polls showing that Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the Move Forward Party, is the country’s preferred candidate for prime minister were underscored by the enthusiastic crowds waiting for him as he campaigned in Chonburi province on Wednesday.
Pita was the top choice for PM in the third and final nationwide poll conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration late last month, as well as in the countrywide survey of 114,457 eligible voters released by Nation Poll today.
He held rallies in three districts of Chonburi yesterday: Sattahip, Si Racha, and Ko Sichang.
Pita noted that the Future Forward Party (Move Forward’s predecessor) received 43,000 votes in Si Racha district during the previous election, but the elected MP betrayed the people by switching sides.
In the 2019 election, Kwanlerd Panichmath ran as an MP for Move Forward, but joined the Bhumjaithai Party after winning.
Pita assured voters that Move Forward has learned a lesson, saying its MP candidates are closely vetted and the selection process now has four stages.
“Future Forward is different from Move Forward; the only thing that is the same is the consistency of the ideology,” Pita said.
Pita said that Si Racha would be an industrial district for everyone, not only for business owners.
If elected, the daily wage will be increased to 450 baht, and workers will be given the same rights workers have in other nations, Pita said.
Industrial growth must be environmentally sensitive, he said.
The Move Forward Party had proposed a Pollutant Release and Transfer Registers Act – which mandated that factories disclose data about greenhouse gas emissions – but it was rejected by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Pita said.
He urged voters to choose the Move Forward Party to protect the environment and drive Prayut out of Thai politics.
“May 14 is not only about Pita and not about Move Forward. It is about everyone. Cast you ballot for Move Forward to change Si Racha and Thailand,” he told the crowd.