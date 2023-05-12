Public can monitor Bangkok ballot station strongrooms live via online CCTV

He said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has installed CCTV cameras and motion detectors in strongrooms at selected polling stations across the metropolitan area. The rooms, which are restricted to authorised personnel only, are being used to store ballots for advance and normal voting.

The public can monitor the stations via CCTV online at https://general-election.bangkokcc.com/.

He also advised the public not to mistake the ballot-checking, which runs from Wednesday to Friday, as an attempt to tamper with ballots.

The BMA has added a “situation update” section to the website to notify the public of the latest developments regarding officials’ work in the strongrooms, the deputy governor added.

“CCTV surveillance is being implemented to ensure transparency of the election, which is an important process that does not happen frequently,” he said. “We need to ensure that people’s voices are protected, while facilitating the work of officials and ensuring that every party has a mutual understanding of what is going on.”