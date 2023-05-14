Prayut, resplendent in party colours, shows up to cast his votebackground-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, May 16, 2023
Prayut, resplendent in party colours, shows up to cast his vote

SUNDAY, May 14, 2023

Outgoing Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha showed up on Sunday morning to cast his vote at polling station No 10 in Bangkok’s Phya Thai district.

Prayut arrived at 9.06am, about one hour after the station opened. He was wearing a blue shirt, the colour of his United Thai Nation (UTN) Party and was escorted by his personal bodyguards.

His wife and twin daughters also cast their vote, but did not arrive with him.

Some 100 voters were spotted queuing at the polling station since 8am, and among the crowd were also members of the local and foreign press.

Prayut is UTN Party’s sole PM candidate and won a No 4 ranking in the second Nation Poll on preferred PM candidates with a score of 8.85%. The poll was published earlier this month.

Move Forward’s Pita Limjaroenrat moved to the top of the list from third place in the first survey with a score of 29.37%. Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Srettha Thavisin came in second and third respectively with 27.55% and 13.28%.

Prayut Chan-o-chaUnited Thai Nation PartyBangkokPhya Thaiเลือกตั้ง66election2023thailandelection2023thailandelectionBreaking News
