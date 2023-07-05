Passengers on Yellow Line decrease on first day of commercial operation

Travel on the Yellow Line was free from June 3 along 13 stations before the service was extended to all 23 stations on June 19.

Fares range from 15 to 45 baht.

Pichet Kunathammarak, director-general of the department, has offered a discount, saying that anyone who pays with an EMV (Europay, Mastercard, and Visa) card will receive a discount of 15 baht on the so-called flag fall (fixed initial charge) fee when switching from the Blue Line to the Yellow Line and a discount of 14 baht when switching from the Yellow Line to the Blue Line.