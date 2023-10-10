Anutin vows help for families of 20,000 Thais caught in Israel conflict
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he has instructed provincial administrations to survey families of Thais working in Israel on what help they needed.
Speaking to reporters before Tuesday’s weekly Cabinet meeting, Anutin said that about 20,000 Thais were working in Israel when the fighting between Hamas militants and Israeli troops broke out on Saturday.
“I ordered provincial governors via video call to check how families of Thai workers in Israel have been affected and whether they need any help,” Anutin said.
He added that if families had not received money from the workers as usual, the Interior Ministry would consider providing appropriate help. He did not elaborate, however.
The death toll among Thai workers caught up in the violence increased to 18 on Tuesday, with 3,000 Thais now requesting to be repatriated from the conflict-torn Middle East country.