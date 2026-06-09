Chadchart explains 600-baht fine in BMA fitness-equipment graft case

Chadchart Sittipunt, a Bangkok governor candidate and former Bangkok governor, held a press conference on Tuesday to clarify progress in the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s investigation into alleged corruption in the procurement of fitness equipment.

The case has led to disciplinary action against 32 officials.

Chadchart said he was not angry about public criticism, adding that it was positive for society to pay close attention to corruption during an election period. He said such scrutiny could help push the BMA towards concrete reform.

He stressed that the case had not been concluded and remained under process in three main areas.

The first is the BMA’s internal investigation, which is still being considered by the Bangkok Metropolitan Civil Service Commission. Chadchart said the executive side had already ordered a review of the disciplinary outcome. The initial penalties were only part of the official administrative process and were not the final conclusion.

The second area is the investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which is examining financial trails in detail. Chadchart said the NACC had the authority to investigate financial transactions and vendors, which was beyond the BMA’s own powers.