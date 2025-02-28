Air quality worsens in all of Bangkok

The air quality in all 50 districts of Bangkok metropolitan was classified as “yellow” to “orange”, or moderate to starting to affect health, on Friday morning, the Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said.

The centre reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city on Friday at 35.5 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), slightly lower than the country's standard of 37.5 µg/m³ over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).

Yesterday’s reading at the same time was at 22.9 µg/m³.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires, and burning of harvest leftovers.