Best Foods Fuels Bangkok’s Culinary Talent with a $2 Million Donation

THURSDAY, MARCH 06, 2025

(March 4, 2025, at 10:00 AM)— In a significant move to strengthen Bangkok’s vocational education system, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt formally accepted a 2 million Baht donation of Best Foods products from Ms. Sureerat Leelashiriwanit, Marketing Manager of Unilever Thai Trading.

This contribution aims to support the city’s baking and pastry training programs, providing aspiring culinary professionals with the high-quality ingredients necessary for their education and future careers.

“The current economic climate has driven more individuals to seek vocational training as a means of securing sustainable livelihoods,” Governor Chadchart stated. “The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is committed to ensuring that those who pursue these opportunities receive the best possible resources. We are grateful to Unilever Thai Trading for their generosity, which will directly benefit our vocational students.”

The donation includes:

  • Knorr Pizza Sauce (1kg packs) – 207 bags
  • Best Foods Baking Powder (1kg packs) – 146 bags
  • Best Foods Filling (900g packs) – 619 bags
  • Complete Baking Kits (aprons, hand towels, and chef hats) – 1,769 sets
  • “Best Foods Good Start” Baking Guidebooks – 10,000 copies

These supplies will be distributed among 10 vocational training schools and one mobile training center, providing students with access to professional-grade materials and reinforcing the city’s commitment to workforce development.

Bangkok’s vocational training programs have long served as a stepping stone for those seeking to enter the food and hospitality industry—whether through launching small businesses, joining established restaurants, or pursuing careers as professional bakers and chefs. Given the rising cost of living and increasing competition in the job market, equipping individuals with practical skills and industry-standard training is crucial in fostering economic resilience.

The official handover ceremony took place at Rattanakosin Room in Bangkok City Hall, attended by senior officials from the Social Development Department, BMA, representatives from vocational schools, and key stakeholders from the food and education sectors.

This initiative underscores Bangkok’s broader strategy to expand access to vocational education and empower individuals through skill development. By providing resources that enhance training quality, the BMA is helping Bangkokians secure long-term economic opportunities while also supporting the city’s reputation as a global culinary hub.

As Bangkok continues to position itself as a center for culinary excellence, such collaborations between the public and private sectors ensure that the next generation of food professionals is well-prepared to meet the demands of the industry. With the right support, the city’s aspiring chefs and entrepreneurs will have the foundation they need to build successful and sustainable careers.

