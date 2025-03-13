BMA invites guests to experience music in a tranquil forest setting

At Vachirabenjatas Park or Rot Fai Park in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, youth musicians will begin their performance at 5 p.m. amid various species of plants that offer shade and clean air.
This is the atmosphere of the youth musical performance that drew applause and pride from listeners.
If interested, BMA would like to invite everyone to enjoy listening to music with shady trees during the “Music in the Garden”, which will schedule every Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. onwards.
For more information, please visit BMA’s music activities Facebook page. Anyone who wants to join the music performance at 12 public parks or public spaces under BMA can visit https://publicspace.bangkok.go.th.
This activity is a part of BMA’s Good Creativity policy to promote Bangkok as a space for music and performing arts, and one of 12 festivities throughout the year. The Music in the Garden is being held from March to April 2025.
Under BMA policy regarding the city of creativity and culture, it aims to bring happiness among Bangkokians by encouraging them to join in social, economic and cultural activities in public spaces.
