Top 7 Thai beauty market priorities as the market projects to grow by 5.4%

According to Statista, the SEA beauty, health, household and personal care segment is valued at US$18.5bn and is projected to grow at an annual rate of 16% during 2022-2026. Thailand's beauty market is valued at US$5.42bn as of 2022 and is projected to have a CAGR of 5.4% (2022–2026).

WGSN's proprietary methodology predicts consumer trends on the 18 - 24 month horizon with 90 per cent accuracy, and the firm has unveiled its South & Southeast Asian beauty priorities analysis report that health is a concern that connects all countries in Asia.

In Southeast Asia and India, product safety and authenticity are particularly important, with counterfeit products and poor manufacturing processes posing a dangerous issue.

Thailand is prioritizing skin health as consumers gravitate to cosmeceuticals formulated with clean, natural and herbal ingredients. In addition, Thai consumers are also concerned about product safety and value innovative brands that are trustworthy and ethical.

"Health is one of Thai consumersʼ top beauty priorities, making clean and safe formulations is a must among beauty brands. Brands should prioritize traceability and transparency processes as top strategies, as Thai consumers expect to see full transparency on product sourcing and performance," said Christine Chua, Beauty Analyst, WGSN.