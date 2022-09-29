BOT admits printing error in one lot of 20-baht notes, tells public no need to panic

She said after the central bank found the discrepancy in the printing, it ordered a halt to the release of the remaining notes from the lot to commercial banks.

The central bank is now retrieving the 20-baht notes from the lot already in circulation, she added

Wachira said the public needed not panic as the notes with the printing error could be used as normal cash. If anyone finds notes with a discrepancy in the serial numbers, they could exchange them at commercial banks or financial institutions.