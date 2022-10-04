BOT governor reaffirms Thailand taking ‘gradual and measured approach’ to economic recovery

Speaking at the "Economic Outlook 2022" event held by Krungthep Turakij in Bangkok, the BOT governor said the Thai economy is in continuous recovery and the country's monetary policy is on the right track.



He said Thai economic conditions differed from those in other countries, so Thailand did not need to adopt the same measures.

Sethaput also dismissed concerns that the BOT was raising the interest rate too slowly to rein in inflation, insisting “we are not behind the curve”.

He added that while Thailand has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, certain other countries had already met their economic targets.

