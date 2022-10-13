Thailand leads APEC 2022 to “Open. Connect. Balance.”

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, is comprised of 21 economies with the primary goal of supporting “sustainable economic growth and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region”.

Established in 1989 with Thailand as one of the founding members, the cooperation has, for over three decades, been actively working to “ensure that goods, services, investment, and people move easily across borders”, acknowledging the interdependence of the region’s economies.

Members facilitate trade through expedited customs procedures, conducive business environments, and alignment of regulations and standards.

Guiding Thailand’s hosting of APEC in 2022 is the theme “Open. Connect. Balance.”, which is conceptualized with the express purpose of advancing APEC towards economic recovery in a post-COVID-19 world and bringing about resilient, inclusive, balanced and sustainable long-term economic growth.

Steering APEC to be “Open to all Opportunities”, Thailand seeks this year to restart the conversation on the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, or FTAAP, with inclusion of matters brought into focus by the spread of COVID-19. Openness has been highlighted as crucial this year as the pandemic hindered the flow of essential goods and services across borders and aggravated trade restrictions, making it important for APEC to remove barriers to trade and deepen economic integration.