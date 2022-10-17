Government considering extending shopping subsidy scheme to lift economy in last quarter

The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) said on Monday that it is finalising the details for the new phase of the Shop Dee Mee Kuen scheme, with some adjustments made to the original criteria when it was first introduced in 2020.

Under the original Shop Dee Mee Kuen, people who shopped for specified products, such as those with VAT (excluding alcoholic beverages, tobacco, accommodation, or flight tickets), OTOP, or books, will receive a tax discount in line with the scheme’s rules.

However, FPO director and Finance Ministry spokesman Pornchai Theerawet said a decision is yet to be made on extending the Khon La Khrueng to its sixth phase. Under the scheme, the government covers 50 per cent of bills for food, drinks and basic necessities up to 150 baht per day when paying via Pao Tang application at participating shops. The fifth phase will end on October 31.

Pornchai said the fifth phase, which capped the spending at 800 baht per person, has recorded total spending of 34.3 billion baht, from 24.02 million people, as of Sunday. He said 8.75 million people, or 36 per cent of all registrants, had already maxed out their 800-baht limit.