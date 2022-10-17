Thai production companies find foreign buyers for content worth nearly THB400 million
Thai content providers struck deals worth 398 million baht at a South Korean film event, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) said on Monday.
DITP director-general Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit said the department had taken eight Thai content providers to participate in the Asian Contents & Film Market 2022 at Busan Exhibition and Convention Centre in South Korea from October 8 to 11.
The eight Thai content providers were: 9Naa Productions, Benetone Films, De Warrenne Pictures, Halo Productions, M Flow Entertainment, M Pictures, Right Beyond and Thongkham Films.
"This move aims to promote Thailand's soft power among filmmakers and investors worldwide, as well as increase marketing channels for Thai entrepreneurs in film and its related industries,” he said.
He said there were 134 trade negotiations between Thai and foreign entrepreneurs, generating 398 million baht in revenue.
The foreign entrepreneurs came from South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Canada, Mongolia, India, Taiwan, Vietnam and the US.
"Content that received attention from foreigners revolved around action, thriller and boys' love," he said.
Phusit said the DITP is promoting Thai film and entertainment industries to get international recognition.
He added that Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit is scheduled to promote Thai film and entertainment industries at two events, namely "American Film Market 2022" and "Thai Night", in Los Angeles at the beginning of November.
"These events feature business activities, such as trade negotiations, film exhibitions, networking and seminars on business potential and trends," he added.
Thailand considers South Korea, which is the 10th largest in the world, an important trade partner. Thailand-South Korea trade value last year was more than US$15 billion.