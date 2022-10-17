Thai production companies find foreign buyers for content worth nearly THB400 million

The eight Thai content providers were: 9Naa Productions, Benetone Films, De Warrenne Pictures, Halo Productions, M Flow Entertainment, M Pictures, Right Beyond and Thongkham Films.

"This move aims to promote Thailand's soft power among filmmakers and investors worldwide, as well as increase marketing channels for Thai entrepreneurs in film and its related industries,” he said.

He said there were 134 trade negotiations between Thai and foreign entrepreneurs, generating 398 million baht in revenue.

The foreign entrepreneurs came from South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Canada, Mongolia, India, Taiwan, Vietnam and the US.

"Content that received attention from foreigners revolved around action, thriller and boys' love," he said.