Thai manufacturing industry suffering badly from rising costs, export slump: TTB Analytics

To improve conditions, the analysts have advised the government to promote investments in the EEC areas to boost employment and revenue in the sector.

The economic analytical centre under TMB Thanachart Bank said the manufacturing sector is responsible for about 27 per cent of Thailand’s gross domestic product (GDP) and employs about 9 million people.

The centre said since the emergence of Covid-19 in late 2019, the demand for Thai products has dropped drastically, affecting growth in the sector. The sale of the country’s manufactured products has dropped 16.2 per cent from 6 trillion baht in 2019 to 5 trillion baht in 2020.

TTB Analytics cited the data from the Office of Industrial Economics which said that from 2017 to 2021, the manufacturing sector’s revenue has expanded 1.3 per cent year on year on average. Domestic sales expanded 1.7 per cent, while exports expanded 0.6 per cent year on year on average.

The centre said in 2020, the sale of manufactured products had dropped in almost the entire industrial sector due to Covid-19 lockdowns. Food and consumer products only saw slightly increasing consumption in the domestic market, while only a handful of products enjoyed significantly increasing demands during the outbreak, such as medical gloves. The manufacturing output in the computer and electronics industry also saw steady growth during the pandemic as they were not affected by employees being forced to work from home.