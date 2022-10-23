Thailand's EEC extends tax breaks to lure high-tech Korean firms

The extended MOU will cover EV manufacturing, and the health product, biological technologies, logistics, and smart cities sectors.

The two agencies will hold an online meeting to discuss details of the extension, the source added.

South Korean companies have applied for Board of Investment (BoI) privileges on 63 projects worth 14.367 million baht since 2018.

The South Korean projects receiving privileges are in the automaking, digital, electronics and biological sectors.

Over the past 10 years, South Korean businesses have sought and obtained BoI tax privileges for 365 projects, worth 65.123 million baht.