Thailand could soon become world’s top pet food exporter: Jurin

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Wednesday that from January to September this year, pet food exports had reached 74.97 billion baht, increasing 34.4 per cent year on year and was on the rise for 37 consecutive months.

United States is the biggest market (21.5 billion baht) followed by Japan (8.41 billion baht) and Italy (4.82 billion baht). Dog and cat foods dominate total exports at 65.27 billion baht, while 9.7 billion baht are from foods for other animals.

“Currently Thailand is the world’s third largest pet food exporter behind Germany and the US. Our products target both middle and upper markets, especially in the functional food sector for owners of alternative pets,” he said. “Thai products meet international safety standards with a manufacturing process that ensures environmental sustainability, which help establish trust in quality among global pet owners.”

“With continued support from the government and close cooperation between the ministry and the Thai Pet Food Trade Association [TPFA], I am confident that soon Thailand will take the lead and become the world’s biggest pet food exporter,” said Jurin.