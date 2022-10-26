Thailand could soon become world’s top pet food exporter: Jurin
Thailand aims to surpass Germany and United States as world leader in pet food exports after seeing an over 34 per cent growth year on year in the first nine months of 2022.
Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Wednesday that from January to September this year, pet food exports had reached 74.97 billion baht, increasing 34.4 per cent year on year and was on the rise for 37 consecutive months.
United States is the biggest market (21.5 billion baht) followed by Japan (8.41 billion baht) and Italy (4.82 billion baht). Dog and cat foods dominate total exports at 65.27 billion baht, while 9.7 billion baht are from foods for other animals.
“Currently Thailand is the world’s third largest pet food exporter behind Germany and the US. Our products target both middle and upper markets, especially in the functional food sector for owners of alternative pets,” he said. “Thai products meet international safety standards with a manufacturing process that ensures environmental sustainability, which help establish trust in quality among global pet owners.”
“With continued support from the government and close cooperation between the ministry and the Thai Pet Food Trade Association [TPFA], I am confident that soon Thailand will take the lead and become the world’s biggest pet food exporter,” said Jurin.
Jurin was speaking at the Pet Fair Southeast Asia 2022, which will be held until Friday (October 28) at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre in Bangna, Bangkok.
TPFA, who organised the fair for the first time in Thailand since its establishment in 2019, said over 150 companies from 35 countries will be opening product and service booths. It estimated more than 1.3 billion baht worth of business deals will be achieved at the fair among over 3,000 participants.
Jurin added that his ministry and the TPFA will seek cooperation from the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries in hosting the pet fair in the coming years on a larger scale, aiming to become an international event for pet lovers from around the world.