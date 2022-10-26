background-defaultbackground-default
SATURDAY, October 29, 2022
Thailand’s exports in September grow 7.8 per cent but higher import bill widens trade deficit

WEDNESDAY, October 26, 2022

Thailand’s exports expanded by 7.8 per cent year on year in September with a total value of US$24.919 billion, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Wednesday.

Jurin said imports in September had a total value of $25.772 billion, an increase of 15.6 per cent, compared to the same month last year.

Jurin said Thailand had a trade deficit of $853.2 million in September.

During the first nine months of this year, Thailand’s exports were valued $221.366 billion, a 10.6 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Imports from January to September were valued at $236.351 billion, a 20.7 per cent increase year on year, Jurin said, adding that the deficit during the first nine months stood at $14.984 billion.

The minister added that there was still room for export growth for the rest of this year and that exports would drive the Thai economy to grow by 4 per cent as targeted this year.

