Thailand’s exports in September grow 7.8 per cent but higher import bill widens trade deficit
Thailand’s exports expanded by 7.8 per cent year on year in September with a total value of US$24.919 billion, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Wednesday.
Jurin said imports in September had a total value of $25.772 billion, an increase of 15.6 per cent, compared to the same month last year.
Jurin said Thailand had a trade deficit of $853.2 million in September.
During the first nine months of this year, Thailand’s exports were valued $221.366 billion, a 10.6 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.
Imports from January to September were valued at $236.351 billion, a 20.7 per cent increase year on year, Jurin said, adding that the deficit during the first nine months stood at $14.984 billion.
The minister added that there was still room for export growth for the rest of this year and that exports would drive the Thai economy to grow by 4 per cent as targeted this year.