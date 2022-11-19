Thailand’s BCG model couples economic recovery with sustainability

“BCG” was introduced by Thailand to APEC this year as a post-pandemic growth strategy combining science, innovation and technology for efficient resource usage, waste reduction and ecosystem maintenance.

According to the National Science and Technology Development Agency, the Bio-Circular-Green Economy model was conceptualized by Thailand’s government as a strategy directed toward economic and social recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aligned with the Thailand 4.0 aspiration, BCG was also created to enhance Thailand’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The model emphasizes applying science, technology and innovation to make the most of an economy’s biological and cultural advantages. For Thailand, these competitive advantages span agriculture and food, wellness and medicine, energy, materials and biochemicals, and tourism and creativity.

The Bio component of the model concerns the production of renewable biological resources and their conversion into products of value. Within the Circular Economy, businesses and consumers reuse and recycle resources. In a Green Economy, the economy, society and the environment are in balance and are conducive to sustainable development.